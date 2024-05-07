Court: Harassment victims like Neptune cop can't be silenced by non-disparagement rules

TRENTON - When Neptune Police Sgt. Christine Savage told a local television reporter that the department had abused her for eight years, her employer said she violated a non-disparagement provision in a settlement to resolve claims of discrimination and harassment.

But the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously that the provision violated a state law prohibiting employers from using non-disclosure agreements.

"Survivors of discrimination, retaliation and harassment now have a legal right to tell their story — a right that cannot be taken away by a settlement agreement," Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in the unanimous ruling. "The non-disparagement clause in the agreement is against public policy and cannot be enforced."

The court overturned the New Jersey Appellate Division and remanded the case back to the lower court with guidance, noting that non-disparagement clause was unenforceable.

Christine Savage, left, and Elena Gonzalez were honored by the NAACP.

The case stems from non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, in employment contracts and settlements. Originally designed to prevent workers from sharing trade secrets, advocates in the wake of the #MeToo movement said employers were using them to silence women from speaking out against workplace harassment. And policy makers have reined them in.

New Jersey enacted a law in 2019 banning provisions that were designed to conceal claims of discrimination, retaliation or harassment.

Savage joined the Neptune Police Department as a police officer in 1998. And she, along with Elena Gonzelez, filed a lawsuit in 2013 saying in part that they repeatedly had been passed over for promotions in favor of less qualified men and were subjected to a hostile work environment.

The two sides settled the case. The women were paid $330,000 each and promoted to sergeant.

Savage, however, sued two years later, alleging harassment and retaliation only intensified. The two sides agreed to another settlement in July 2020 that included a non-disparagement provision that read in part: "The parties agree not to make any statements written or verbal, or cause or encourage others to make any statements, written or verbal regarding the past behavior of the parties, which statements would tend to disparage or impugn the reputation of any party."

Savage the next month discussed the settlement with an NBC reporter, saying of the department, "you abused me for about eight years."

Neptune said Savage violated the non-disparagement provision and filed a motion to enforce the agreement, setting the stage for the court to decide a question that would affect not only the two parties, but also employers and employees statewide: Does the state law prohibiting non-disclosure clauses include non-disparagement clauses?

The Appellate Division said Savage didn't violate the terms of the agreement, but non-disparagement clauses were enforceable.

But the Supreme Court went a step further. It said the Neptune settlement included language that would have prevented employees from revealing information about discrimination and harassment, directly conflicting with the state law.

"Survivors of discrimination and harassment have the right to speak about their experiences in any number of ways, and they can no longer be restrained by confidentiality provisions in employment contracts or settlement agreements," the court said.

