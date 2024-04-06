Court filing says potential settlement reached in DeWitt Park lawsuit

Apr. 6—EDITOR'S NOTE — This report has been corrected and updated to clearly relay the court filings made in this lawsuit. The Herald regrets the errors.

----A potential settlement in the lawsuit over DeWitt Park has put a key court hearing on hold, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

No details of a settlement are publicly available.

In November, the City Council voted 4-3 to sell DeWitt Park to the Clinton YWCA, which plans to build a supportive housing facility on part of the site, a project funded in part by a federal grant worth more than $4 million. In response, Stephen Howes and JoAnn Hunt filed suit claiming the city did not follow proper procedures in selling the park and that it didn't have the right in the first place.

On Wednesday, Michael Meloy, attorney for plaintiffs filed a notice that states, "On April 1, 2024, the parties reached a settlement in this lawsuit subject to approval of the City of Clinton City Council and the YWCA Board of Directors."

Meloy's filing also states, "The City Council and the YWCA Board will be voting on the settlement on or before April 9, 2024," and that both sides request a stay be placed on both the deadline to have briefs and arguments filed for an evidentiary hearing and the April 26 hearing itself.

"The parties believe that they will in all likelihood have the settlement agreement signed this month and accordingly do not wish to spend more time and expense on the brief and argument preparation," Meloy's filing states.

No filings on the topic from either the city of YWCA were present in online court records as of Saturday morning.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea issued an order on Wednesday saying he reviewed the motion about the potential settlement and granting the motion to stay. A status hearing will be set at a later date.

The potential settlement filing came nearly a week after the City Council voted 6-1 to move forward with a grant agreement with the YWCA, contributing $500,000 out of the city's general fund to the organization's supportive housing project. It will be paid in two installments of $250,000, with the first be paid within 15 days following the YWCA's acquisition of the legal title to the property. The second installment is to be paid within 15 days following the YWCA's notice to the city, and the city's verification of its truth, that foundation work meeting minimum requirements has been satisfied and construction of the facility's vertical infrastructure has begun.

These installments are to be paid pursuant to the Iowa Finance Authority in National Housing Trust Fund providing $4,395,168 in reimbursement funding.

The agreement with the city states that if the YWCA has not closed on the property on or before April 30, the agreement is to automatically terminate.