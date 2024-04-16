Court documents show former Chesapeake teacher conversations with a 15-year-old

Note: Details may be disturbing for some viewers and readers.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents reveal an alleged connection 31-year-old Daniel Fleming had with a 15-year-old boy.

Fleming was arrested for possession of child pornography and using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Court documents said Fleming used the social media app, Snapchat to talk with a 15-year-old. A criminal complaint said around Jan. 1, Fleming asked the teen for sexually explicit photos.

Fleming then allegedly sent the 15-year-old an image showing his private area, according to court documents. In the image, there is clothing around Flemings’ ankle in the frame.

Chesapeake Police told us Fleming was a former teacher at a private school and worked with youth in a church ministry.

We’ve learned one of the places Fleming taught is Greenbrier Christian Academy.

“Mr. Fleming did teach for us but left our employment a year ago to join another private school in the area,” said Dr. Ron White, the head of school. “He made the decision to leave on his own because he had the opportunity to become a department chair at the other school. We have not been a part of any investigation.”

We’ve also learned Fleming served as a student leader at River Oak Church.

“We are aware that an individual who previously served as a student leader has recently been arrested on a variety of charges,” a spokesperson for the church said. “Immediately upon becoming aware of the allegations several weeks ago, he was relieved of all duties within our church. None of the allegations against the individual involve persons who attend River Oak. The safety of our students continues to remain a top priority as we seek to minister to them effectively. If there any questions regarding this matter, please contact Pastor Eric Hammen. Please direct all media inquiries to our attorney, Glenn Reynolds at Reynolds Law Group.”

According to Flemings’ bail details, he was unemployed at the time of his arrest. In that document, it said he started working at the Cavalier Hotel on April 5.

We reached out to the Cavalier Hotel for comment, but haven’t heard back.

