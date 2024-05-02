Court documents reveal new details in Yukon family murder-suicide case

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Court documents are shedding light on the investigation that left five family members dead.

Police said Jonathon Candy shot his wife Lindsay and three of their four children.

“Make no mistake about it, what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre. Those children were hunted down and killed after the woman was killed,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with OKCPD.

The only survivor was their 10-year-old son, who called 911 and alerted authorities.

According to the search warrant affidavit, when the child woke up he “found his parents and brother dead” and “blood was everywhere.”

“The child was placed with relatives to take care of him,” said Knight.

It is still not clear why the boy was spared.

Court papers revealed the child found a gun on top of his dad and that he had “no clue what happened but mentioned the fire alarm went off in the middle of the night.”

Among the items collected from the home by the investigators were several guns including rifles, hand guns and a shot gun.

There was evidence some of the guns had been recently fired.

Police also found a glass pipe with burnt leafy residue.

The home is now blocked with a wooden fence and a sign in front.

Neighbors didn’t want to go on camera, but said there has been a lot of traffic in and out coming to see the house that was once a home to the family of six.

Family members told News 4 the 10-year-old child is doing as well as can be expected and they are in the process of setting up a trust for him.

