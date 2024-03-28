What court documents reveal about stabbing at Greene's Pour House as 33-year-old Neenah man is charged

NEENAH ― A 33-year-old Neenah man is set to appear in court on two charges following last weekend’s stabbing at Greene’s Pour House.

Benjamin Nachman is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery and could face up to 13 years in prison after stabbing another man in the chest twice March 23.

Nachman is out on $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

Law enforcement was dispatched to Greene’s Pour House at about 4:37 p.m. March 23 after responding to a weapons complaint in which someone was stabbed.

Nachman was not on the scene when police arrived. They found the victim bleeding with a shirt pressed against his chest.

The victim was taken to Froedtert ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah to receive stitches for his injuries.

According to the complaint, the victim, whom Nachman described as an “Asian American gentleman,” said he was sitting at the bar by himself before Nachman sat next to him, introduced himself and bought him a shot before they started playing cards together.

The victim claims he left his phone at the bar when he went to the bathroom and accused Nachman of stealing it when he returned and couldn’t find his phone.

After failing to find the phone in Nachman’s jacket, the victim said Nachman followed him into the bathroom 20 minutes later and accused the victim of taking Nachman’s wallet.

According to the victim, Nachman proceeded to threaten him with a small pocketknife before stabbing him in the chest twice, although “he didn’t thrust at him hard.”

The victim said he was able to get out of the bathroom before Nachman also came out of the bathroom, stood by him and then left the bar.

Nachman told police he was drinking before speaking to the victim and they bonded “over the fact that they are both outcasts and have anxiety disorders.”

Nachman also recounted the victim accusing him of stealing his phone, but Nachman told police it was the victim who followed him into the bathroom the second time around.

Nachman said the victim tried to grab him by the neck and he confirmed pulling out a pocketknife, but he couldn't remember what happened afterward as “he was really drunk.”

Police said the video from Greene’s showed the victim went into the bathroom first and was followed by an individual believed to be Nachman.

