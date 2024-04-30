Court documents: Gary firefighter facing misdemeanor charges

A Gary firefighter was charged with three misdemeanor counts stemming from a Friday police interaction at his residence.

Marlon D. Northern Jr., 27, was charged with misdemeanor counts of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct after an interaction with police who were attempting to impound a vehicle believed to be involved in a police investigation, according to the probable cause affidavit.

According to the document, police were requested to impound a vehicle that was involved in an unspecified incident and observed that vehicle in the parking lot in the 5700 block of Hemlock Avenue in Gary.

Detective Lt. Del Stout is investigating the case, according to the affidavit. Stout declined to comment on the nature of the investigation in which the vehicle was sought, only saying the vehicle was impounded.

The responding officer contacted Lake County Dispatch for a tow truck. He was joined by another officer and was waiting for the tow truck to arrive, court records state.

While the officers were waiting for the tow truck to arrive, a black male wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants, later identified as Northern, approached the officers and inquired why they were there.

“It should be noted officers observed what appeared to be a black handle of handgun through our training and experience,” the affidavit account reads. Police informed Northern the vehicle was involved in an incident and they were instructed to impound it and place it on an investigative hold.

Police can impound a vehicle but cannot enter it without a search warrant.

In a video recorded and posted on Facebook, Northern can be heard yelling his vehicle would not be impounded. The officers in the video told Northern that his vehicle was identified from an incident of vandalism at City Hall. The police interaction took place one day after the doors to City Hall and a statue of the late Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher were defaced with white spray paint.

According to the affidavit, Northern became irate and started screaming at officers. He was instructed to lower his voice or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. He refused and continued to yell. He then took a few steps back and placed his right hand on his firearm and continued to yell at officers, the document states.

Police again ordered Northern to remove his hand from his weapon and he did not immediately comply. Northern yelled that it is his right to have a firearm in his possession and removed his hand from the weapon. He then walked to the rear of the vehicle where he was informed he would be arrested for disorderly conduct, records state.

Officers removed the firearm from his pocket and attempted to secure his hands. Northern pulled away and an officer used his stun gun in an attempt to subdue Northern. The stun gun was ineffective. A second officer proceeded to successfully use his stun gun on Northern as the struggle to contain him continued, according to the document.

Police recovered a black Glock Model 45 9mm handgun with a fully loaded 17-round magazine.

It was unclear by deadline the status of Northern’s employment within the department in the wake of the incident.

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton declined to comment on the matter before Tuesday’s State of the City address. Questions were referred to Police Chief Derrick Cannon. Cannon did not reply other than to say an individual was arrested and is facing three misdemeanor charges for intimidation, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Northern posted a $1,500 cash bond Monday and was assigned a home monitor. His next court appearance is May 24 in Gary City Court.

