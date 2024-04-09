Court documents detail arson at Verona's Our Lady of the Lake Church

The Verona man who was arrested Thursday after an overnight fire at Our Lady of the Lake Church in town admitted to the vandalism at the church and has faced similar charges before, said an affidavit of probable cause.

Verona police officers were dispatched to Our Lady of the Lake Church at about 3:33 a.m. after the fire alarm was activated, the affidavit said.

When they arrived, there was no fire or damage visible from outside the building. The officers then found an unsecured door and entered the church, where they discovered a heavy smoke condition. The Verona Fire Department was dispatched to the church and extinguished the fire.

After further investigation, it was believed that the fire was set intentionally, because it was present in several parts of the church. Additionally, officers discovered that a portion of a religious statue appeared to be broken.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Elliot Bennett, 42, entered township police headquarters, the affidavit said. He spoke with an officer and made admissions about damaging the statues at the church and setting the fires, the affidavit said.

Security footage captured Bennett breaking into the building, damaging statues and setting fires within the church using an accelerant and a lighter, the affidavit said.

Bennett is facing nine charges, including burglary, bias intimidation, criminal mischief, aggravated arson, desecration of venerated objects, possession of burglar's tools, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The church's structure "appears to be sound" but the building is overall very damaged, said a statement from Our Lady of the Lake Church.

"We are grateful for the efforts of the police, firefighters and first responders who were on the scene to extinguish the flames," the statement said. "The parish community is heartbroken. However, we are grateful that no one was injured, and we have faith that we will get through this difficult time and request the community to keep those affected in their prayers."

Masses are currently taking place in the church's school auditorium. As information about returning to the main worship space becomes available, it will be posted on the church's website at OLLVerona.org.

The fire on Thursday allegedly was Bennett's second time vandalizing Our Lady of the Lake. In 2018 he was charged with criminal mischief and bias intimidation after smashing statues outside the church because he saw people "worshipping false idols made from stone," which goes against his beliefs, police said at the time.

A similar motive is mentioned in the affidavit from Thursday's incident, which said he used force and fire "because of his belief that it is a sin to create and worship statues."

Bennett will remain in custody until a release or detention decision is made.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Verona NJ church arson detailed in court documents