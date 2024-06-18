Court documents allege Britt Reid drove kids in car without breathalyzer, violating parole

Court documents allege Britt Reid violated the terms of his parole when he drove with his children in his mom’s car, which does not have a breathalyzer in it.

The alleged violation was mentioned in an affidavit filed earlier this month in Reid’s Johnson County divorce case. It was among examples Kristen Reid’s attorney filed attempting to show Johnson County District Judge Jason Billam had favored and been lax with Britt Reid in the divorce proceedings because of his connections to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Britt Reid, 39, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl in 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In March, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted his sentence, and the former Chiefs assistant coach was released under house arrest.

The governor’s commutation mandated that Reid work at least 30 hours a week, install an ignition interlock system in any vehicle he operates to screen for alcohol before he drives, submit to random drug and alcohol screenings, and attend meetings with a parole officer, among other requirements.

In addition to allegedly driving his mom’s car without the breathalyzer with his kids, the court document also said he had missed a sobriety test.

“On behalf of Mr. Reid, we have no comment,” his criminal defense attorney J.R. Hobbs told The Star Tuesday evening.

The Star contacted Chiefs spokesman Brad Gee by phone seeking comment from the Reid family. He said on Tuesday afternoon there would be no comment.

Billam denied showing favoritism in the divorce case and declined to recuse himself.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, remains under the supervision of a Kansas City probation and parole office through the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to state records. The Star contacted the office, but did not hear back.

John Picerno, a Kansas City defense attorney not involved in this case, said he would advise clients in Reid’s position to assume there is zero tolerance for misbehavior and to “be a Boy Scout,” especially in a high profile case.

Generally, Picerno said, those who violate their parole terms are given sanctions like more classes or additional sobriety checks. After multiple violations, however, it’s more likely that parole could be revoked.

Parole officers write violation reports that are given to the parole board, said Karen Pojmann, a DOC spokeswoman. It’s unclear if any violation reports have been filed for Reid because case management details are not open to the public.

The corrections department utilizes a point-based matrix to calculate responses.

“A parole violation could result in a range of consequences depending on multiple factors, including criminal history, behavioral patterns, substance use and mental health, the level of the violation, mitigating circumstances, the number of violations, etc.,” Pojmann said.

A person’s parole term generally extends to the original sentence. That is Oct. 31, 2025, in Britt Reid’s case.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Reid slammed into two vehicles on the side ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility.

Jackson County prosecutors said Reid was driving 83 mph two seconds before the collision and had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Missouri law.

Ariel Young, then 5, was seriously injured and in a coma for several days. She had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Parson’s decision to commute Reid’s sentence was highly criticized.

Reid’s crash is one of several recent high-profile collisions involving Chiefs personnel. Last month, team doctor Michael Monaco paid a $2,000 misdemeanor fine for reckless driving following a crash when he struck and killed a man. And receiver Rashee Rice faces eight charges after a March road-racing incident resulted in injuries to other drivers.