Court document reveals new details in Chickasha triple murder case

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The State of Oklahoma filed a motion to deny bond for Chickasha triple murder suspect Jacob Mayhugh on Wednesday, revealing new details about the events leading up to the killings.

Mayhugh was arrested in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon in connection to the shooting deaths of his father James Mayhugh, mother Patty Mayhugh and sister Shayla Mayhugh.

The three victims were found dead by police in their Chickasha home on Saturday, May 11.

According to the document, the state alleges that Mayhugh confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister during an interview with OSBI agents on Tuesday, May 14.

Jacob Mayhugh. Photo courtesy Grady County Sheriff's Office.

The document also outlines the state’s belief that Mayhugh planned to kill his family beforehand. Mayhugh allegedly purchased a rifle on April 25, and told an unnamed woman that he was planning to have pizza with his family on the evening of their deaths.

Investigators reportedly found a plate of pizza on the kitchen table and a whole pizza on the counter, which the state says suggests the killings were planned.

The state also says that Mayhugh told agents he planned to commit additional acts of violence. At the time of his arrest, investigators say at least two AR style magazines loaded with ammunition, in addition to a wallet and $750 in cash, were found in Mayhugh’s car.

While a bill of particulars has not been filed with the court yet, the state intends to seek the death penalty for Mayhugh, according to the motion.

