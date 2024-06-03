Court Docs Reveal Final Moments of Mo. Children, 9 and 2, Whose Mom Allegedly Killed Them Before Confession

Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter

Ashley Parmeley/Facebook Isaac Baum, left, and Scarlet Parmeley

A Missouri mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told police she tried to “sacrifice” her son before drowning him, police documents show.

According to a probable cause statement reviewed by PEOPLE, authorities claim that Ashley Parmeley walked into the lobby of the Festus Police Department and confessed to murdering her two children, subsequently identified in obituaries as Scarlet Parmeley, 9, and Isaac Baum, 2.

Ashley allegedly told detectives she had drowned one child and shot the other, the probable cause statement says. Police say they searched Ashley’s vehicle and found Scarlet in the trunk with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a second probable cause statement, police say Ashley admitted to driving around in St. Francois County before pulling off the road near a body of water and shooting her daughter.

Isaac was found in the pool of a water fountain at a resort. Ashley allegedly told police that her son was crying after she fatally shot Scarlet. She said she then began driving before finding the resort, where she then held Isaac underwater for four to five minutes, according to the statement.

The probable cause statement did not elaborate on what Ashley meant by “sacrifice.”

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Ashley Parmeley

Ashley is charged with one count of first-degree murder in St. Francois County and another count of first-degree murder in Jefferson County, where her son was allegedly killed, court records indicate. She is currently being represented by a public defender, and PEOPLE has not been able to reach her attorney. She has not yet entered a plea.

Separate GoFundMe fundraisers have been started for the families of Scarlet and Isaac, and have currently combined to raise over $20,000.

According to his obituary published in The Leader News, Isaac was a “fun-loving boy who loved playing in water, especially at the creek or in the shower. He also enjoyed playing with his cars, throwing stuff, picking up any stick he could find and running around in his diaper.”

Scarlet loved “playing softball and talking about her little brother,” her teacher Abby Tinnin wrote in a Facebook post. “She could carry on a conversation with just about anyone. At the end of the year, the award I chose for her was the 'Squirrel Award,' because of her ability to gather people up who needed a friend and make them feel included."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

