Court docs: Portsmouth officer charged with DUI drove 100 mph, kicked officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer charged with driving under the influence in Hampton reached 100 miles per hour on the interstate and later kicked an officer during her arrest, according to court documents.

Carmen Johnson also allegedly made remarks about the arresting officer’s race and commented about a “dislike of white people,” police allege in the court documents.

Johnson was first spotted just before midnight on Saturday, May 18. She was spotted speeding in a white Dodge Durango in the area of W. Mercury Blvd. and I-664 and nearly hit a police vehicle conducting a traffic stop, police said.

Police said she reached speeds of around 100 mph when a Hampton police officer pulled her over off of I-64 at Mallory and Segar streets. Officers noted she had glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol and an open container of liquor in vehicle.

She told officers she was coming from Norfolk and had one drink, court documents show. However, her blood alcohol level came in above the legal limit at 0.09, court documents show.

The criminal complaint notes Johnson intentionally kicked an officer during her arrest, which led to authorities taking out a warrant for assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. That’s the same officer who Johnson allegedly directed comments about race towards.

The Portsmouth Police Department meanwhile is also conducting an internal investigation into the matter, and have placed Johnson in a non-law enforcement administrative position in the meantime.

