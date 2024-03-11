Court docs: Moeller president arrested in Nashville over the weekend

The president of Archbishop Moeller High School was arrested over the weekend in Nashville, according to court documents.

James Marshall Hyzdu, 45, is charged with criminal trespass, public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Davidson County, the documents state.

Nashville police reported they were called to a bar on Broadway Street on Saturday night for a disorderly person.

According to a police complaint, security guards said Hyzdu was "following women around, making them feel uncomfortable and causing them to become annoyed with the defendant.”

“The defendant then returned to the location and entered the location approximately six times, even changing his clothing to change appearance, and was escorted out every time he entered,” police reported.

Hyzdu was booked into the Davidson County Detention Center just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. His bond for each of the charges was set at $500, court documents state. He was released from the center just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Hyzdu became president of Moeller in 2015. According to the school's website, he graduated high school from the Sycamore Township Catholic school in 1996 then continued his education at Dartmouth before beginning his career as an investment banker on Wall Street.

The school's director of marketing and communications, Tara Grewe, told The Enquirer Monday that questions regarding the incident should be referred to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The archdiocese did not immediately reply to inquiries about the situation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Moeller president James Marshall Hyzdu arrested in Nashville Saturday