Court denies immunity in disability rights lawsuit against city, county and state

Several women with disabilities fighting for greater mobility accessibility in public buildings have won the right to pursue their case, despite efforts to dismiss the lawsuit.

Jill Babcock, Ashley Jacobson and Marguerite Maddox, each with physical disabilities, allege in a federal lawsuit several disability rights violations by the state of Michigan, Wayne County, City of Detroit and the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority, which runs the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

U.S. District Court Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey denied the state's request for government immunity because of claims the plaintiffs were denied access or were impeded for in-person voting, courts, meetings and other essential services at government buildings.

Jill Babcock of Detroit, talks about a security entrance on Jan. 5, 2023, of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center where she is forced, in her wheelchair, to navigate the turnstiles instead of a glass swinging door that would be much easier.

"I see this as a positive development," said Michael Bartnik, a Bloomfield Hills-based attorney with Law for Baby Boomers, who is representing them. "This is an election year, the judge specifically mentioned the ability to vote in person and that’s a big problem in the city of Detroit."

Problems with access that the lawsuits allege

A spokesperson for the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority could not be reached. The city of Detroit leases the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center from the building authority.

Plaintiffs began the court battle in December 2022, with Maddox joining the lawsuit months later, after experiencing difficulties navigating various government buildings, from using restrooms to opening doors without automatic access.

The three use various mobility devices and have struggled to navigate in and out of the buildings, along with experiencing "faulty" closed captioning in virtual Detroit City Council meetings, a concern for Maddox, who has cerebral palsy, cervical dystonia, hearing impairment, speech impairment and some vision decline, and relies on a service animal named Scarlett, according to the lawsuit.

Some immediate changes plaintiffs seek include unlocking restroom doors to the public and renovating them to help users with mobility devices easily navigate them. Several restrooms inside the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center are sometimes locked, forcing visitors to the restroom in the basement. Babcock, who uses a wheelchair, said she has not been able to fulfill jury duty in the 36th District Court and the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, claiming the buildings have few to no accessible jury boxes, jury deliberation rooms and toilets in the jury deliberation and assembly rooms, according to the lawsuit.

Some buildings are dropped from the lawsuit

The initial lawsuit cited buildings in Delta, Ingham, Kent, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties for similar violations.

But the scope has narrowed. Grey dismissed complaints that some buildings were inaccessible, indicating that the plaintiffs had not alleged problems attempting to access or participate in activities in those buildings. They include: the Guardian Building, Lincoln Hall of Juvenile Justice, Penobscot Building, the 400 Monroe building, and the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, state Capitol, Michigan Hall of Justice and George W. Romney Building.

A conference is set on May 14 for parties to lay out a general schedule and deadlines for a possible trial.

Dana Afana is the Detroit city hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: dafana@freepress.com. Follow her: @DanaAfana.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Court allows disability lawsuit against Michigan, Wayne County and Detroit to advance