Court date set for woman with ‘dangerous dogs’ in Monroe County

BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In May, 28/22 News brought you the first reports of dogs out of Monroe County terrorizing their community. On Tuesday, 28/22 News found out the owner of those dogs may now face the consequences.

In released documents Tuesday, 28/22 News, discovered that Monroe County resident, Mary Jo Dredger, was arrested in connection to the community’s dog concerns.

She is set to face a preliminary hearing in just a few days.

Monroe County residents told 28/22 news in May that they were concerned for their safety due to dangerous dogs terrorizing their community for years now.

The neighbors, along with police reports, named Dredger as one of the people responsible for the animals’ behavior.

Police reported the dogs attacked and killed local chickens, turkeys, a cat, and even killed a neighbor’s dog.

Dredger now faces dozens of charges in relation to the dogs.

This isn’t the first time Dredger and her animals have come under scrutiny from law enforcement.

Nearly five years ago, she pleaded guilty to harboring three dangerous dogs.

Police said then she had to register, take out insurance, and pay court fees for each of the animals.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for this Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

