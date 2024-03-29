Court blocks proposed Holtec International nuclear waste site in New Mexico

A federal court blocked a company’s license to store nuclear waste in southeast New Mexico after the project faced stern opposition from environmental and industry groups in the years since it was proposed.

Holtec International first applied for a federal license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to build and operate the facility that would store about 100,000 metric tons of spent fuel brought into the site near the Eddy-Lea county line from commercial nuclear power plants around the country.

The facility was designed to hold the waste temporarily, consolidating it in the remote, desert region supporters argued was far from large cities or bodies of water unlike the reactors themselves.

Last year, the NRC issued the license to Holtec following years of environmental analysis, but the issuance was subsequently challenged in federal court by Fasken Oil and Ranch. The Permian Basin-based oil company also challenged an NRC license issued in 2021 to Interim Storage Partners (ISP) for a similar proposed facility in Andrews, Texas.

The ISP license was vacated in August 2023 by Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana which on March 27 found Holtec’s license was “materially identical” and should also be vacated for the same reasons. In both cases, the court found the NRC “lacked statutory authority” to issue the licenses under the Atomic Energy Act.

Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said the company was prepared to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Fifth Circuit’s March 27 decision vacating Holtec’s NRC license was based solely on the Court’s earlier ruling in Texas v. NRC,” O’Brien said. “Holtec believes that the Texas and the Holtec decisions are incorrect and that the government, ISP and Holtec are likely to bring one or both of these decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court which is likely to overturn the Fifth Circuit’s decisions.”

Attorney for Fasken Monica Perales said the company at the Permian Basin Coalition of Land and Royalty Owners, a consortium of oil companies and other stakeholders in the region, was prepared to continue opposing the Holtec project should it be accepted for consideration by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She said she expected Holtec to “flood (Washington) D.C. with lobbyists” to see the Atomic Energy Act amended to give the NRC authority to issue the license.

“They have a lot of money. We’ll be there,” Perales said. “We don’t have any reason to back down now.”

Perales said arguments against the Holtec project center around competing land uses in the area, including oil and gas extraction and agriculture.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham echoed these concerns in recent years during the application process, calling the proposal “economic malpractice” for the risks she said it could pose to nearby industries.

Similar opposition was voiced by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, and state lawmakers in both states recently passed bills intended to prevent storage of nuclear waste as proposed by the two companies.

“It’s about property rights, it’s about our employees and the people of this region. It’s about doing the right thing, Perales said. “Holtec needs to do right by the people of this region by the Permian Basin. When you listen to evidence and the facts, this is the outcome.”

Jack Volpato with the Eddy-Lea Energy Alliance, a consortium of local political and business leaders in Eddy and Lea counties – said he was disappointed in the recent court ruling, but confident the Holtec project will come to fruition and overcome the legal challenges.

ELEA recruited Holtec to the location, an about 1,000-acre plot the Alliance owned east of Carlsbad along U.S. Highway 62/180.

“I think the NRC is the place to license nuclear facilities whether its commercial or federal,” Volpato said. “You go with the experts when it comes to licensing. The people that say its safe and have been licensing for decades is the NRC. What’s different now?”

Volpato said there were several benefits Holte could bring southeast New Mexico, including hundreds of “good-paying” jobs and building the region’s nuclear industry which he said would help diversify the oil-and-gas region’s economy.

“It’s a safe project, and we’re not doing anything different here than they’re doing at the reactors,” Volpato said. “We’re just putting all the eggs in one basket. I’m still very confident the right thing will happen and we’ll be able to open and operate.”

