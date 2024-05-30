Court bars NH construction company from taking new deposits

May 30—An Epping construction company accused of violating the Consumer Protection Act has been temporarily barred from collecting any pre-payments or deposits from customers in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Rockingham County Superior Court has granted a preliminary injunction against Southers Construction and its owner, Ricky Southers, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Last month, the state filed a civil complaint against the company and its owner, alleging that they violated the law on 17 occasions by entering into contracts to perform home improvements and then failing to provide the agreed-upon services or refund the affected customers.

The injunction prevents the company from "soliciting, accepting, or keeping any deposit or prepayment made for services not yet rendered, including any deposit made for materials to be used in connection with any services," the news release said. It also bars them from soliciting or keeping any payments made for partially or fully completed work without the customer's written consent.

The state is seeking restitution for affected customers and $170,000 in civil penalties.

The AG's office is asking any customers who feel they have been harmed by Southers Construction to file a complaint online or in writing with the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau. For more, visit: www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints/index.htm.