Court of Appeals hears arguments in challenge to rezoning tied to Ford EV plant

LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals will soon offer a ruling on a legal challenge to Ford Motor Co.'s electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, BlueOval Battery Park Michigan.

A three-judge panel comprised of Court of Appeals judges Thomas Cameron, Adrienne Young and Noah Hood on Thursday heard oral arguments from the Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite, the city of Marshall, the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on the matter, which concerns a push for a citywide vote on rezoning tied to Ford's EV battery plant.

"This was exceptionally well briefed, exceptionally well argued," Cameron told all parties to the case at the close of Thursday's hearing. "I expect you’ll have an opinion from us within the next few weeks."

In March, the Court of Appeals granted the Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite's motion to expedite its appeal in its case against the city of Marshall, City Clerk Michelle Eubank and the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance. Committee members originally filed the lawsuit last year, arguing the city and Eubank inappropriately rejected their petition seeking a citywide vote on Ordinance # 2023-08 — which effectively rezones 741 acres of the Marshall Megasite in support of the Ford project.

The Committee filed its appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals in early February after Circuit Judge William Marietti dismissed the group's lawsuit against the city of Marshall and MAEDA on Jan. 10.

"A referendum delayed is a referendum denied," Robby Dube, an attorney representing the Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite, argued Thursday. "For over a year, the city has delayed and denied my client's right to a referendum. It has done this by flouting a century of precedent limiting a clerk’s ministerial power to review a referendum petition for signatures and physical form requirements only."

Dube argued the clerk should have issued a certificate of sufficiency on the referendum petition, with questions of legality reserved for after the successful referendum.

"The clerk is not a judicial officer, she does not have the judicial power to look at a proposed legislative act and say, 'This will be illegal if passed.' ... But that’s what this clerk did here," Dube said. "She took it upon herself to say this would be illegal."

The Marshall City Council on May 1, 2023 unanimously approved a request to rezone 741 acres of the Marshall Megasite to Industrial and Manufacturing (I-3) Zoning, marking a key step forward in Ford's plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant on a portion of the Marshall Megasite. The nearly 2,000-acre parcel southwest of the I-94/I-69 interchange in Marshall Township has been considered for decades as a potential destination for a large-scale manufacturing operation.

The Committee for Marshall - Not the Megasite subsequently submitted more than 800 petition signatures to Eubank on May 30 in hopes of triggering a citywide vote on the rezoning request. The number of signatures collected was well above the 10% threshold of about 580 signatures required by the city charter.

In a June 16 letter, Eubank indicated the targeted ordinance, in this case the rezoning of 741 acres of the Megasite, is not subject to a referendum or vote because the ordinance amendment approved by the city council included appropriations of $40,000 for site plan review services and $250,000 for building inspection services for the development of the proposed project. Such appropriations make the ordinance amendment ineligible for referendum under Article V, Section 5.01(b) of the city charter.

Eubank added the petition lacked the minimum number of valid signatures to place the measure on the ballot, in large part because the bulk of signatures were obtained by circulators that were not part of the five-member petition committee. Committee members claimed they were unaware of this requirement and argued the city charter does not explicitly state that only committee members can collect signatures.

"If you look at Section 5.01 (b), the city charter plainly states that the referendum power shall not extend to the annual operating budget, any emergency ordinance or to any ordinance relating to the appropriation of money," attorney Zach Larsen argued Thursday on behalf of the city of Marshall and Eubank. "The case law is clear that cities can provide for referendum and that they have the ability to determine the scope of that referendum right, and so these restrictions restrict ultimately the ability to proceed on a referendum."

Dube said the appropriation of money included in the ordinance amendment is illegal and must be severed as appropriations must be passed by resolution, not ordinance, according to sections 9.06 and 9.08 of the city charter.

"The city chose to limit itself that way," Dube said. "That’s not something appellants put on them, they chose to limit their power so they can only appropriate via resolution … But they passed the appropriations in an ordinance, they can’t do that, they are violating their own charter to do that.

"Ultimately, this court should just allow the people to have a vote as they entitled to have, and should have had over a year ago."

Whether appropriations can be done only by resolution or by ordinance under the Marshall City Charter is "very easy to resolve just by the text of (Section) 5.01(b) itself," Larsen explained.

"The powers of the city council allow them to choose between resolution or ordinance unless there's some sort of explicit restriction on that," he continued. "There is no explicit restriction."

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan Strategic Fund, meanwhile, have appealed the Circuit Court's denial of their motions to intervene in the case. Attorney Scott Eldridge, arguing on behalf of the MEDC Thursday, explained that both the MEDC and MSF play a large role in the development of this project and thus have an interest in the property in this case.

"This sort of megasite economic development project cannot happen without the MEDC or the MSF's involvement. Impossible, hard stop," Eldridge said. "That is because the MEDC and the MSF are statutorily and legally obligated to marshall these projects from start to completion and beyond."

Ford initially promised 2,500 new jobs and a $3.5 billion investment when announcing the project in February 2023. The automaker then instituted a two-month pause on its own work at the Marshall site in September amid the UAW strike.

In November, Ford indicated it would be reducing its commitment to the Marshall-area EV battery facility by 800 jobs and more than $1 billion, moves that company officials said will reduce the plant's production capacity by roughly 40%. State officials have indicated incentives for the project will likewise be revised in accordance with the new investment parameters.

Construction of the plant continues, with production of lithium iron phosphate batteries expected to begin at the plant in 2026.

“We remain confident the Court of Appeals will affirm decisions by the lower court and allow this project to stay on track," Jim Durian, CEO of MAEDA, said in a statement. "That way, we can continue to create local jobs, boost investment and provide new opportunities for our young people so they won’t have to move away to find a job. It is time to move beyond litigation and work together to build a positive future for our community."

