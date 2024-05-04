Court allows Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to join Heber Valley Temple lawsuit

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) — In January, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit against Wasatch County regarding the construction of the Heber Valley Temple.

On April 30, a 4th District Court judge granted the motion.

The controversy surrounding the construction of the Heber Valley Temple is not necessarily surrounding the nature of the religious structure, but rather its size, light and location. The debate has centered largely around light pollution as the area is known for its dark night skies. Other concerns include traffic in the area and the loss of the view of the mountains.

In November 2023, the Wasatch County City Council voted to approve the construction of the temple, although petitioners who own homes near the proposed site argued the building would negatively impact their views, privacy, and quiet enjoyment.

In January, the Church said it should be involved in the lawsuit filed against Wasatch County as the Church owns the property, applied for the development, and wants to build the temple.

After hearing oral arguments in April, a judge granted the Church’s motion to intervene, meaning it will be allowed to join the Heber Valley Temple lawsuit. It also denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Wasatch County.

The court ruled that the Church “has met its burden in showing the [Wasatch County] is unable to diligently represent its interest,” adding that during the oral argument, Wasatch County’s attorney “asserted the County Council’s commitment to defending this case is not unwavering and new County Council members might feel differently.”

Following the decision, the court said the Church had three weeks to respond to the order.

