Court affirms murder conviction for Des Moines youth who was just 15 when arrested

A judge has denied an appeal for a teen, convicted of murder in a 2020 Des Moines shooting, who claimed he didn’t act with malice when he fired the fatal shots.

Caimere Gates was 15 when he and 14-year-old Amanuel Maru were arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Joshua Gabriel. At their trial in May 2022, prosecutors successfully argued that the shooting was the result of a drug robbery gone wrong.

Police did not release the names of the teens at the time of their arrest, although they later were tried as adults. Their identities and convictions had not previously been reported.

As summarized Wednesday by the Iowa Court of Appeals, Gates and Maru arranged in September 2020 to buy marijuana from Gabriel, and met with him and his girlfriend in their vehicle. Once in the back seat, though, Gates produced a handgun and demanded "everything they had." Gabriel and Maru then got in a scuffle outside the car, and when Gabriel fell to the ground, Gates fired two shots, fatally injuring him.

At his trial, Gates was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery. Because he was a juvenile at the time, he was not sentenced to life without parole, the mandatory Iowa sentence for an adult. Instead the court considered his age, maturity, home environment, and likely capacity for rehabilitation, and sentenced him to life in prison with a 15-year minimum before he will be eligible for parole.

On appeal, Gates argued that while he did shoot Gabriel, he did not do so with "malice" as required for conviction under the murder statute, but that he was responding to the "sudden physical altercation" between Gabriel and Maru.

In response, the appellate court pointed to the instruction given to the jury that malice may be inferred from the use of a deadly weapon. Given that Gates indisputably wielded a gun in the killing, the jury did not overstep in finding evidence of malice aforethought, Judge Julie Schumacher wrote.

"Gates came to his meeting with Gabriel armed with a gun. Gates pointed that gun at Gabriel to rob him. And Gates shot Gabriel after Gabriel was on the ground," she wrote for the unanimous court.

Court records show that Maru was tried together with Gates, and also was convicted of robbery. On the murder charge, the jury did not reach a verdict, and Maru later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted murder. Because of his youth, he was transferred back to juvenile court for treatment prior to his sentencing upon turning 18, which will happen in May.

