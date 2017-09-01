Of Course Sean Spicer's Goodbye Email Contained A Typo

Sean Spicer ended his White House tenure exactly how anyone following his gaffe-filled time there might have expected: with a glaring typo.

Sean Spicer ended his White House tenure exactly how anyone following his gaffe-filled time there might have expected: with a glaring typo.

The former White House press secretary said it had been “the honor of a lifetime” to serve President Donald Trump and the American people in his farewell email to staff, which USA Today correspondent Gregory Korte shared on Twitter.

But in a later paragraph, Spicer missed out a crucial “do” when he wrote that he “would not have been able to my job without the amazing team the President has assembled.”

Former press secretary Sean Spicer sends farewell email to White House press: "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the President." pic.twitter.com/Yn7UmiFMHW — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) August 31, 2017

Spicer, who tendered his resignation in July after Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci as his communications chief (whose reign lasted just 10 days), also shared this photograph of himself with his now former colleagues, who threw him a farewell bash on Thursday night.

But in a further gaffe, he tagged the wrong account for his successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the tweet:

Twitter users were quick to point out the errors, with one saying that it “wouldn’t be authentic Spicer without that typo.”

"I would not have been able to my job." Because OF COURSE Sean Spicer's final email from the Trump White House would have a typo. https://t.co/qKTmC8UW2v?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 31, 2017

So fitting an exit for Mr. Spicer. https://t.co/00e2mqElvE?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — The Typo Hunter (@TypoHunter) September 1, 2017

Remarkable. Sean Spicer sends final WH email w a glaring typo. Can you find it? Perfect ending for a tenure rife with lies & errors. #Spicyhttps://t.co/GGk2q04LQq?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Devin Hermanson (@devinher) August 31, 2017

Wouldn't be authentic Spicer without that typo. https://t.co/t5S1V8xKLa — Karen Alexander (@KarenLeeAlex) August 31, 2017

Sean Spicer having a typo in his farewell email is classic Trump White House communications team. https://t.co/x4QKq54h2Z — Ben Friedman (@BenFriedman) August 31, 2017