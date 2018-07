Of Course Donald Trump's All-Caps Iran Tweet Has Become A Mocking Meme

Some Twitter users opted to see the funny side after President Donald Trump used an all-caps tweet to threaten Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

You know, rather than contemplate a potentially catastrophic conflict between the two countries.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Soon after Trump shared the above message online (in apparent response to Rouhani saying hostile U.S. policies to Iran may lead to “the mother of all wars”), other tweeters mockingly responded with their own all-caps posts.

There’s nothing like a Rickroll to take people’s minds off possible nuclear armageddon.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER EVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP. NEVER GONNA LET YOU DOWN. NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AROUND AND DESERT YOU. NEVER GONNA MAKE YOU CRY. NEVER GONNA SAY GOODBYE. NEVER GONNA TELL A LIE AND HURT YOU. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: I BOMB ATOMICALLY, SOCRATES’ PHILOSOPHIES AND HYPOTHESES CAN’T DEFINE HOW I BE DROPPIN’ THESE MOCKERIES, LYRICALLY PERFORM ARMED ROBBERY, FLEE WITH THE LOTTERY, POSSIBLY THEY SPOTTED ME, BATTLE-SCARRED SHOGUN, EXPLOSION WHEN MY PEN HITS. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: I AM EMAILING ON BEHALF OF THE ESTATE OF NIGERIAN PRINCE ABACHA TUNDE. I WRITE TO REQUEST YOUR ASSISTANCE IN TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM ACCOUNT, WHICH IS REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY DUE TO LEGAL. PLEASE REPLY WITH YOUR BANK DETAILS TO ASSIST THIS. BE CAUTIOUS! — Ange Thompson, Girl Detective (@AngeMaryClaire) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDA — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: BUDDY YOURE A BOY MAKE A BIG NOISE/ PLAYIN IN THE STREET GONNA BE A BIG MAN SOMEDAY/ YOU GOT MUD ON YO FACE/ YOU BIG DISGRACE/ KICKIN YOUR CAN ALL OVER THE PLACE/ SINGIN/ WE WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU/ WE WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU — T-5000, probably (@SkyNetDirector) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: FEW TIMES BEEN ROUND THAT TRACK SO ITS NOT JUST GONNA HAPPEN LIKE THAT CUZ I AINT NO HOLLA BACK GIRL. I AINT NO HOLLA BACK GIRL. — Drunk Hawks Fan (@Drunkhawksfan) July 23, 2018

To iranian president rouhani: HELLO ,IT'S ME ,I WAS WONDERING IF AFTER ALL THESE YEARS YOU'D LIKE TO MEET, TO GO OVER EVERITHING, THEY SAY THAT TIME'S SUPPOSED TO HEAL YA BUT I AIN'T DONE MUCH HEALING, HELLO, CAN YOU HEAR ME, I'M IN CALOFORNIA DREAMING ABOUT WHO WE USED TO BE. — ـآرشـ (@arashkhat) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: YO I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IT’S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO DRAG ME AWAY FROM YOU THERE’S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AFRICA GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAVE — Jelisa Castrodale (@gordonshumway) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH MESOTHELIOMA YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO FINANCIAL COMPENSATION — Adrianna Hodges (@HodgesAdrianna) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. YEAH YEAH! — CK (@cranekicker) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: THAT'S GREAT IT STARTS WITH AN EARTHQUAKE BIRDS AND SNAKES AN AIRPLANE LENNY BRUCE IS NOT AFRAID EYE OF A HURRICANE LISTEN TO YOURSELF CHURN — David Shucosky (@ColHapablap) July 23, 2018