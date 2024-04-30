Courier & Press well represented at Society of Professional Journalists annual awards

EVANSVILLE — A packed banquet hall in Indianapolis hosted the Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists annual awards ceremony Friday evening, and Evansville Courier & Press reporters and photojournalists did not leave empty handed.

Courier & Press staff took home awards for sports photography, coverage of government and politics, and breaking news reports that provided accurate and up-to-the-minute information about a rapidly evolving active shooter incident.

Indiana's chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, also known as the Indiana Pro SPJ, says first-place winning pieces represent "outstanding contributions in reporting events of public importance." As any resident of Evansville well knows, this city churns out important news events like few others of its size.

Evansville's local media ecosystem was well represented at the Indiana Pro SPJ awards banquet: Besides newspaper reporters, the organization recognized local telecom journalists and praised coverage from the city's glossy print magazines, which are known for excellent business and entertainment coverage.

Read on to find out which Courier & Press reports and photos caught the attention of judges during the 2023 Best in Indiana Journalism Awards.

“Maskless Protest” organizer Gabe Whitley addresses the crowd during a protest against mask orders outside of the Civic Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020. The protestors believe wearing a mask should be a choice instead of a mandate from government officials, such as Mayor Winnecke’s order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Government & Politics: 1st place

The article headlined, "Gabe Whitley says he raised thousands for mayoral campaign. Donors say they don't know him" earned Courier & Press reporter Tom Langhorne 1st Place in the "Coverage of Government or Politics, publication circulation above 10,000" category.

At the time of the article's publication on Feb. 1, 2023, Whitley was in the midst of a longshot campaign to become Mayor of Evansville. "I started looking at his campaign finance reports, and I saw all these contributions from places like New York, California, Florida... which obviously caught my attention," Langhorne said in an interview.

The article disclosed that several donors listed in Whitley's state financial reports said they had never given money to Whitley's campaign.

"I would say this is a perfect example of why I got into journalism to begin with," Langhorne said of his reporting on political fundraising and local government. "This is the kind of watchdog journalism that I want to continue to do."

Breaking News: 1st place

A grocery cart is used to hold caution tape as police work the scene of a shooting at the West Side Walmart located at 335 S. Red Bank Road in Evansville, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Evansville police say a man opened fire inside the store injuring at least one person before he was killed by officers.

Judges rated the newspaper's rapidly evolvingcoverage of a Jan. 19, 2023, active-shooter incident at Evansville's West Side Walmart highly, awarding a 1st Place for "Breaking News Reporting, publication circulation above 10,000" to Courier & Press reporters Sarah Loesch, Jon Webb, Houston Harwood and photojournalist MaCabe Brown.

"The Evansville Courier & Press reporters demonstrate the essential of breaking news coverage in their winning entry, looking to live updates, records, interviews and more," the Indiana Pro SPJ judges wrote.

The initial Courier & Press story first published at 10:27 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2023 — 28 minutes after a 911 caller reported that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II, had entered the Walmart store while armed with a handgun.

According to Evansville police, Mosley shot a store employee in the head and held others at gunpoint before engaging in a gunfight with officers inside the Walmart, located at 335 S. Red Bank Road. The employee suffered serious injuries but survived the ordeal.

“From the very beginning this was an all-hands-on-deck style of coverage," Loesch said. "It was a mix of on scene reporting, calls to officials and fact checking every bit of information we got. In all situations, but especially one as sensitive as this, getting attributed, accurate information is a top priority.”

MaCabe rushed to the scene with a Courier & Press reporter to send up-to-the-minute photos and written accounts from the scene to reporters and editors handling online coverage back at the newsroom. Webb helped lead much of the newspaper's coverage of the shooting's aftermath.

“We especially wanted to tell the story of the workers inside, and how they banded together to keep each other, and their customers, as safe as possible," Webb said.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rasheed Bello (0) blocks a shot from Southern Indiana’s Jack Campion (5) with his size 12 shoe as the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Best Sports Photography: 3rd place

Courier & Press photojournalist MaCabe Brown took home 3rd Place in the "Best Sports Photography" category for his one-in-a-million shot of a... rather unique block during a Dec. 6, 2023, University of Southern Indiana—Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball game.

The image is titled "The 'Shoe Block.'"

Former Courier & Press sports reporter Anthony Kristensen, who covered the game with MaCabe, described the unusual block MaCabe captured like this:

"Jack Campion had his shot rejected in one of the oddest fashions you’ll ever see.

"Rasheed Bello rejected his jumper with his left hand and, strangely enough, his size 12 right shoe that came off earlier in the play. Yes, it’s legal, as long as you don’t throw the shoe, according to local off-duty referee and USI public address announcer Zane Clodfelter."

MaCabe said capturing the moment was all about being in the right place at the right time — and being prepared.

"I mean, everybody's like, 'The guy's shoe came off!" MaCabe recalled. "And then he picked it up and he's running down the court holding it in his hand. It was just kind of wild. (Champion) went up for the shot and "Bello" blocked it with his shoe. It was just random."

SPJ honors public access counselor and attorney who led push for cameras in Indiana courtrooms

Indiana's Public Access Counselor, Luke Britt, has a tough job. Since 2013, Britt has been tasked with, among other responsibilities, safeguarding the public's right to access government records. Britt's words and written opinions regularly find their way into Courier & Press articles when topics of public interest slam head-on into Indiana's complex public access laws.

Friday evening, Britt received an award from the press, as did the attorney who for decades fought to get cameras into the state's courtrooms.

"The Indiana Pro SPJ Board awarded the 2023 Slaymaker Service to Journalism Award to media attorney Dan Byron for his decades of work fighting to get cameras in Indiana courtrooms," the Indiana SPJ wrote in a statement. "It also awarded this year’s First Amendment Award to the Indiana Public Access Counselor’s Office and Luke Britt, the state’s current and longest serving Public Access Counselor."

Evansville's local media made a strong showing at this year's Indiana ProSPJ award, with local television stations racking up first-place prizes. As Langhorne looks to the year ahead, he said Courier & Press reporters will work to cover "underreported" stories with a focus on accountability journalism.

"And that's going to be more important than ever in such a big political year," the reporter concluded.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Courier & Press reporters, photographers, awarded for 2023 coverage