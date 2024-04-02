Couple wanted in El Paso business burglary rash in Cielo Vista area

Clothing, merchandise, cash and even tires have been stolen by an unidentified couple in rash of nighttime burglaries of El Paso stores and businesses.

A man and a woman are suspected in at least four burglaries in the last two months in the Cielo Vista area featured as Crime Stoppers of El Paso's Crime of the Week.

The burglaries occurred about 4:30 a.m. on (Thursday) March 7 at:

5.11 Tactical

Movíl Wireless Repair

Sports Xplosion

The stores are in the 6800 and 6900 blocks of Gateway East Boulevard, across Interstate 10 from Cielo Vista Mall, Crime Stoppers said.

An unidentified couple have burglarized at least four businesses in the Cielo Vista area of El Paso in February and March. The woman is seen in a security camera image during a March 7 burglary of the 5.11 Tactical store on Gateway East Boulevard.

The couple shattered the glass front door to each business and went inside, searching cash registers for money and stealing merchandise, including clothing, Crime Stoppers said.

The burglars wore gloves, face coverings and hooded sweatshirts.

Couple burglarizes tire shop

The pair are also suspected of stealing four tires — each carrying two tires — during a burglary at 5:47 a.m. on (Friday) Feb. 9 at C&M Tires in the Viscount Shopping Center at 8900 Viscount Blvd. near Hawkins Boulevard.

The couple stole a small amount of cash along with the Ironman GEN3 tires after breaking a window to enter the shop, Crime Stoppers said.

During tire shop burglary, the burglars arrived in a small pickup truck, which appeared to have lights near each windshield wiper on a security camera video shared by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who can identify the burglar couple may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest.

