Couple Shaken Up After Cruise Ship Nearly Hit Their Home: 'I've Never Seen Anything That Close'

The Fort Lauderdale couple who filmed a cruise ship that appeared to be heading straight for their property remains anxious about the harrowing event.

Yasmine and Bill Todhunter told Inside Edition they saw the Celebrity cruise ship, Equinox, come within moments from crashing into their property, when the captain put it into reverse.

"It was really close," Yasmine told Inside Edition. "I've seen them every day for seven years and I tell you I’ve never seen anything that close."

Her husband added: "It's a huge structure. You’re looking up at a seven-story building, 100 feet away from your house."

Had the ship slammed into the $2.3 million home it would have been a disaster.

In a statement to Inside Edition, the cruise company said: “As Equinox departed on Friday, March 3, she was in her assigned channel at all times under the guidance of specialized local port pilots. The ship operated safely and did not put guests or crew at risk, and multiple monitors confirm the ship never touched bottom. The U.S. Coast Guard reviewed the ship's activity and data and determined no further action was needed.”

In 2016, the Infinity cruise ship destroyed a dock in Alaska when it came in too fast. Bad weather was blamed for the incident.

Even the wake from cruise ships can be incredibly powerful. A passenger was filming aboard another cruise ship as it left port in Messina, Sicily, capturing the vessel narrowly missing the marina.

However, the ship's wake tore the marina apart.

