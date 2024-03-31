Couple says someone in passing car threw object at them, shattering windshield
On Thursday night at around 9:30, a couple was driving from their home in Milliken to Johnstown when the unthinkable happened. Rachel Saurer reports
On Thursday night at around 9:30, a couple was driving from their home in Milliken to Johnstown when the unthinkable happened. Rachel Saurer reports
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
Those familiar with Clark's game know she's much more than a bucket. She'll need to be just as on point as she was Saturday for Iowa to knock off defending champion LSU.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
Nelson's North Dakota hometown isn't just isolated. It’s the only city for 90 miles in any direction with a Walmart, an Applebees or a McDonald’s.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
Over 34,000 shoppers rave about this collagen-infused exfoliator for a glowy, youthful look — and it's nearly 40% off.
Gear for a greener landscape starts at just $7.
This deal even includes a discount on the entire package.
This week in AI, I'd like to turn the spotlight on labeling and annotation startups -- startups like Scale AI, which is reportedly in talks to raise new funds at a $13 billion valuation. Labeling and annotation platforms might not get the attention flashy new generative AI models like OpenAI's Sora do. For example, labels to train an image recognition model might take the form of markings around objects, "bounding boxes" or captions referring to each person, place or object depicted in an image.
With stocks off to their best start in five years, many strategists on Wall Street still make a case for the S&P 500 to keep chugging higher.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 39,000 perfect reviews.
The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint. Will we get more upsets Friday?
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
'Incredibly powerful ... and it weighs less than my chihuahuas!' wrote one of over 71,000 impressed shoppers.
X is working on features that will allow admins of “Communities,” the platform’s tool for subreddit-like groups, to designate the spaces as containing “adult content.”
The AquaSonic is just as effective as pricier brands, happy users say — plus, it comes with two years worth of brush heads.