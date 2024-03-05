Couple in Renton ID theft investigation arrested in New York

Renton Police detectives say a couple wanted in connection with an identity theft investigation has been arrested in New York.

Detectives said the couple may have information about an 85-year-old man who was pickpocketed at the Renton Benson Fred Meyer. His debit card was stolen and used to withdraw $2,700 later that day.

Police said several other Puget Sound-area cities reported similar crimes involving the same suspects.

The man and woman were arrested Monday in a city north of Manhattan, NY, where they are suspected of stealing a senior citizen’s debit card.