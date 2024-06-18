Couple punches, throws bike at NYPD cops after kids found wandering alone

A man and woman punched and threw a bicycle at a pair of NYPD cops who questioned why the couple’s children were out roaming the streets unaccompanied in the middle of the night, officials said Tuesday.

The NYPD released body camera images of the crazed couple and is asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The uniformed officers were on patrol in Long Island City, Queens, when they saw a handful of children, all under 10, wandering alone near 12th St. and 40th Ave. about 4:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

The cops were asking the children questions when a man and a woman arrived at the scene and said they were the parents.

When the officers questioned the adults why their children were out unaccompanied at that hour the couple got offended and attacked the cops, punching them in their heads and backs before hurling a bicycle at them.

The couple ran off with the children.

Medics took the cops to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.