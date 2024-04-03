Couple married for nearly 60 years shot to death in Fort Lauderdale. Police offer reward

An elderly couple — married for almost 60 years — was gunned down in their Fort Lauderdale home about two weeks ago. Broward Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $5,000 for tips, police announced Wednesday.

In the evening hours of March 22, investigators found Claudette Melvin, 85, and Major Melvin, 89, shot to death inside a house in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace in the city’s Melrose Manors neighborhood. The family moved to Broward from Virginia when daughter Tonya Mitchell, now 65, was 12 years old.

The Melvins were a blended family — and the couple had 11 children and about 28 grandchildren.

“I have so many good memories,” Mitchell previously told the Miami Herald. “I don’t want to think about what happened to them... They way they went out, that’s a tragedy.”

At a Wednesday news conference, Fort Lauderdale Det. Sgt. Donald Geiger didn’t offer details about the investigation, though he said several leads have been looked into since the murders.

“I look at these people like my grandparents,” Geiger said. “This one really hits home for, not only me, but my detectives.”

Reporting from local news outlets, however, has shed more light on what happened at the home the Melvins lived in for half a century.

Mitchell told Local 10 she believes the shooter entered the home through their unlocked front door. Major, who was on the couch, was fatally struck as he tried to get up. Claudette was shot in the chest while rushing into the kitchen.

Shell casings were found scattered on the scene, Mitchell told Local 10. Nothing appeared to be missing inside the residence.

Geiger didn’t confirm any of those details, frequently citing the ongoing investigation. Instead, he urged the public to keep an eye out for the couple’s car, which is thought to have been stolen.

A photo of the red 2014 Ford Fusion with license plate number LTDQ16. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Investigators believe someone — perhaps the same person who killed them — may have taken the car.

The couple owned a red 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number of LTDQ16, police say. Photos of the car indicate that it had a scratch on the left side as well as a sticker and dent on the bumper.

Homicide detective Leann Swisher, left, and homicide Sergeant Donald Geiger point out a sticker, top, and damage, below, on photos of the victims’ vehicle during a news conference in reference to the March 22, 2024, double homicide of Major Melvin, 89, and Claudette Melvin, 85, at their Fort Lauderdale home. This at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Geiger asked anyone who has spotted the car — even if in the past — to come forward. He also said information about the murders wasn’t released until almost a week later due to an internal error.

At the conference, Mitchell said she had last spoken to her mother two days before the death. Claudette was looking forward to booking a trip to visit Mitchell in North Carolina.

“I’m so numb, I still can’t believe that happened,” said Mitchell’s sister Kim Melvin Hill, who also lives in North Carolina.

Tonya Mitchell becomes emotional during a news conference in reference to the March 22, 2024, double homicide of her parents, Major Melvin, 89, and Claudette Melvin, 85, at their Fort Lauderdale home. This at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mitchell said her siblings are now concerned with laying their parents to rest — and finding the person responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Almanzar 954-828-5546, Det. Swisher 954-828-4007 or Det. Sgt. Geiger at 954-828-6958. You can also reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

“Please help us,” Mitchell said. “They didn’t deserve this.”