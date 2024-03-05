Couple identified in deadly West Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after a house fire over the weekend in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The family has identified the couple as 76-year-old George Turnbo, and his wife, 69-year-old Becky Turnbo.

It happened at a home on Briarcliff Road where the couple has lived in the home for 35 years. They were married for more than 50 years.

The West Memphis fire department says they were dispatched to the home at 4:45 in the morning on Saturday and they immediately removed the man, who was in cardiac arrest.

They say they were able to resuscitate him, but he later died at Regional One Hospital.

The woman was also found in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

The couple’s son says they were the best parents, who would do anything for anyone and neighbors echoed that same sentiment.

The son says his father was a Vietnam War veteran and somehow, his uniform, Bible, and letters written during his time in war survived the flames.

And with that, he says his father’s memory will live on as well.

The family says they want to extend their gratitude to the West Memphis Fire Department who responded within six minutes of the call.

At this time, no cause for the fire has been released.

