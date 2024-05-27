Couple dead in Brooklyn murder-suicide witnessed by killer’s own mother

A man shot his 27-year-old girlfriend to death before turning the gun on himself in a horrifying murder-suicide that the gunman’s own mother witnessed in the Brooklyn apartment the family shared, the distraught woman told the Daily News.

The double shooting took place in a fourth-floor apartment on Avenue I near Ocean Ave. in Midwood just after 10 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Teddy Knight, 35, and his girlfriend Tanezia Blockwood argued hours before the fatal shootings, according to the man’s mother, Norma Knight.

“Last night, I was in my bed and I heard them quarreling inside their bedroom,” she said. “And then this morning, I see her packing clothes in a laundry bag and then the two of them start cussing and fighting again.”

The woman said she watched as her son pulled his girlfriend into the bathroom, where they continued fighting.

“He goes out and comes back,” said Norma Knight. “He starts shooting her and then stomping on her face.

“After he shoot her, he stomp her in her face,” the shaken woman added.

Police were called to the apartment, where they found Teddy Knight and Blockwood with gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Norma Knight was transported to an area hospital for observation after the incident.

Also inside the apartment were the couple’s young children — a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl — who were quickly removed.

“They have [had] problems for a long time,” said Norma Knight. “The children, the rent.”

Police sources said the fatal argument was sparked by a custody battle.

Neighbors in the building were left shocked later Monday as they recalled past encounters with the family.

“They were always fighting,” said Daniel Desir, 76. “I remember because he was otherwise really quiet.”

The slain woman, whose children adored her, had just finished up nursing school, according to neighbors.

“She was such a beautiful, gentle woman,” said Desir. “The children were really close with their mother. If she had to run out to grab something from the car and left them with me in the lobby, they would go crazy, crying.”

A neighbor who lives across the hall told The News that Knight had recently moved back into the apartment after a period of absence.

“He just seemed stressed a lot,” said Christopher Andre. “I’m sad it happened.”

Andre recalled Knight appearing more distressed than usual lately.

“I could just tell [something was wrong],” said Andre, 26. “It was one of those things where you can tell the week isn’t the best.”

Despite his recent disposition, Andre remembered Knight as a “cool” guy.

“His girlfriend was just as nice,” said Andre. “I would see her and the kids in passing. She always smiled at me.”

Another neighbor referred to Knight as “a sweetheart.”

“Nice guy,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be named. “It’s just a shock. He helped me with my groceries. Who would expect this from such a gentle person?”