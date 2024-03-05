Couple found dead inside SW Ocala home in January. Now the case has been ruled a murder/suicide

Marion County Sheriff's detectives have determined that the deaths of a man and woman found inside their southwest Marion County residence in early January were the result of a murder/suicide.

According to Detective Henrik T. Osthed's report, an autopsy for James Webb Jr. lists the cause of death as suicide. Webb suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

His wife, Inez, also had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Finding the bodies

On the afternoon of Jan. 4, deputies went to 7644 SW 63rd Avenue Road in Ocala after the bodies were discovered inside the home.

Deputy Patrick Doody arrived at the location and saw the victims' daughter and her husband outside. Doody entered the residence and found the man in a bedroom. The woman was discovered in a walk-in closet.

The reportees said they had not heard from the Webbs in two days and decided to check on them.

Detective Michael Fredette interviewed the daughter. She said her parents had been married 57 years. James Webb was 76 and his wife was 77.

The daughter said she spoke with her parents on Jan. 2 and they were arguing. She said she was able to diffuse the situation. Since then, she said, she had not been able to contact them and she and her husband decided to check on them.

In 2023, law enforcement officials investigated seven domestic violence murders in Marion County. This year, authorities have investigated one.

Searching the home, detectives recovered a handgun and shell casing. There were no signs of forced entry. Video footage from a neighbor's security camera did not show anything suspicious. Detectives did not find any letters or notes suggesting the murder/suicide was planned.

Murder/suicide Sheriff's Office rules mother and son died from murder/suicide

Neighbors were interviewed. They said they did not detect anything unusual.

