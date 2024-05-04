Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Valley home

May 3—Deputies say a married couple was found dead after an apparent murder-suicide Thursday at a home in the North Valley.

Jayme Fuller, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said Maximiliano Chavez, 30, and Marion Chavez, 28, had been fatally shot and "preliminary evidence from the scene suggests that this was a domestic-related incident that ended in a murder-suicide.

"A firearm, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered at the scene," Fuller said.

She said deputies were sent around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 7000 block of Edith NE, north of Osuna. Inside, Fuller said, they found the bodies.

She said BCSO detectives searched the home for evidence and spoke with relatives.

"The investigation continues as we await the results of the autopsies to provide further insights into the exact circumstances of the deaths, although the initial evidence indicates a clear sequence of events," Fuller said.