Couple forced out of house after burning cross near Black neighbors. When will it start?

The house of a couple accused of burning a cross outside their Black neighbors’ home has been declared a public nuisance, meaning the couple will have to leave, according to Tonya Root, a spokesperson for the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.

The house will be required to be vacant effective immediately, Root said. The decision was made by Judge William Seals after a nearly three hour long hearing on Wednesday.

Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor, filed a housing injunction against the property this year.

Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett were arrested in November 2023 for harassment, and Hartnett had another assault charge.

Neighbors Shawn and Monica Williams said that they have dealt with harassment long before the cross-burning.

During the hearing on Wednesday, an Horry County Police captain said he wanted the house closed down. Neighbors have also told The Sun News that Hartnett and Butler are difficult to deal with and create problems in the neighborhood.