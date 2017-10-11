Couple Finds Hidden Camera Above Bed in Airbnb Rental, Homeowner Arrested: Cops

An Indiana couple on vacation was stunned to find a hidden camera above their bed in an Airbnb they rented in Florida, police said.

Derek Starnes and his wife were staying in a condo at 623 Cedars Court in Longboat Key when he noticed a small black hole on the side of a smoke detector in the room, he told reporters.

Starnes took down the detector to examine it and realized the hole, which had faced the bed, looked liked a camera.

He called the police, who confirmed his suspicions.

Homeowner Wayne Natt, 56, was arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism.

Investigators believe there are other victims who were recorded by Natt, Longboat Key Police Chief Peter Cumming told InsideEdition.com.

“The case is under investigation. There’s a lot of work left to do,” Cumming said, noting the department is seeking search warrants to examine Natt’s cameras and computer equipment.

“That could take months,” he said.

Natt claimed the cameras were for his personal use and weren't activated when guests stayed in the home, WFLA-TV reported.

But Starnes told WFTS-TV he was able to take a photo off the device that shows him and his wife staring up at the camera, and that he knows it captured him walking naked in the room.

“My wife and I are distressed by this situation,” he told the television station. “I hope more victims will come forward.”

Natt has no known priors. He has been released on bond.

He was reportedly active on Airbnb for two years and had more than 40 reviews from renters at the time Starnes and his wife booked their stay.

InsideEdition.com has reached out to Airbnb for comment.

In a statement to WFTS-TV, a representative for the company said: “We are outraged at the reports of what happened; as soon as we were made aware, we permanently banned this individual from our community and fully supported the affected guests. Our team has reached out to local law enforcement to aid them with their investigation of this egregious offense and we hope justice is served. We take privacy issues extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy against this behavior.”

Cumming commended Airbnb for cooperating with police, saying its response was quick and appropriate.

Police have urged anyone who rented from Natt on Airbnb to contact them.

