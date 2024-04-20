Couple facing charges after woman was stabbed at Point State Park

A man and woman are facing charges after a woman was stabbed at Point State Park Friday night.

Cody Linder-Heck, 22, and Janelle Moore, 20, are both being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail. Court documents say they pose a threat to the community.

According to criminal complaints, Janelle Moore told police that a man wearing all-black clothing, and a mask, who was about 5 feet 11 inches tall and had a tattoo under his right eye had cut the victim’s neck and dragged her on the ground.

Police found a man who matched the description near the park’s entrance. The man was identified as Cody Linder-Heck. The victim confirmed that Linder-Heck was the attacker after he was detained by police.

Officers then received information that the victim told them Janelle Moore had also been one of the attackers. Police took her into custody for questioning.

The criminal complaint says that Linder-Heck told police that his fiancée, Janelle Moore, told him she wanted him to kill the victim because she had been “setting them up.” He also told police it had been Moore’s idea to attack the victim in the park.

Police say the victim told them that Linder-Heck was dragging her by the skirt toward the river after the initial assault. Moore allegedly told him to stop and then told the victim that if she told anyone what had happened they would “finish the job.” Linders-Heck also told police a similar story.

Moore told police she had no idea Linders-Heck was going to attack the victim and said that she did not plan the attack, court documents say.

She faces conspiracy aggravated assault charges and Linder-Heck faces aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy charges.

