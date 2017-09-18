This Couple Eloped At Asheville City Hall, And They're So Glad They Did

Amanda Magee first met her now-husband Sean five years ago while working at the department store Belk in Mooresville, North Carolina. Sean was there buying cologne and the two got to talking. Sparks flew right off the bat.

“I had never felt that before,” Amanda told HuffPost. “There was just something about him. I don’t say it to sound mushy and hopelessly romantic, but it was unlike anything I had ever experienced.”

Amanda wanted to ask for his number but decided against it. She did, however, hold onto a receipt with Sean’s name on it, hoping their paths might cross again.

“Looking back he said I had ‘creeper status’ for doing that, jokingly, of course,” she told HuffPost. “A couple weeks went by and I happened to be working a night shift when Sean came in. This time he was buying a gift card for his dad’s birthday. We talked for a long time and exchanged numbers so I could bring my car in for an oil change at the shop he owns.”

A photo of the couple from early on in their relationship. (Courtesy of the couple)

And the rest, as they say, is history. On June 7, Amanda and Sean eloped at the city hall in Asheville, North Carolina ― one of their favorite places to visit, just two hours away from their home in Sherrills Ford.

Love looks good on these two. (Blue Bend Photography)

“We love the town of Asheville itself. We love walking around the beautiful downtown area and eating at all the delicious restaurants,” the bride said. “We have great memories of visiting Asheville already, so why not go there and elope? We’re always taking mini day trips to get away and relax.”

Below, hear more about the couple's intimate city hall nuptials and see images from the day, captured by Blue Bend Photography.

Why did you decide to marry at city hall?

Amanda Magee: We didn’t need all the fluff and flowers. We wanted an experience we could remember and always revisit. I hear so many people talk about how their wedding day was a blur and they can’t remember much. I didn’t want that.

I wanted it to be intimate and personal. I wanted to be able to remember holding his hands as we exchanged vows. I wanted to remember kissing our first kiss as husband and wife. I wanted to remember laughing when I couldn’t get his wedding band on his finger. I wanted to remember wiping my tears as he looked into my eyes saying he would love me forever. It all unfolded so naturally. It actually was perfect. We were able to do it on our schedule.