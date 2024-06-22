Couple elected to lead Arkansas’ largest veterans organization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Legion Department of Arkansas has elected a husband and wife team to lead the state’s largest veteran’s organization.

Antoine “Tony” Gordon and his wife Pearl Gordon of Sherwood were elected during the 105th American Legions’ Arkansas State Convention last weekend.

Antoine will serve as the state commander of the American Legion, while Pearl will serve as state president of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Commander and President Gordon both live in Jacksonville and will be celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary in July. The couple also has two children.

For more information about the American Legion Department of Arkansas, visit ARLegion.org.

