Couple Documents Entire Pregnancy Journey In An Incredible Time-Lapse Video

From Redbook

Nine months can feel like a lifetime when you're pregnant, especially towards the end, when everything is swollen and you forget what it's like to see your own feet. And when it's over, blissful hormones can make it seem like those nine months passed by in a snap.

To remember each and every step of their journey, one couple documented their pregnancy with a hyperlapse video that takes viewers from the time the pregnancy test read positive through they day their baby, Isabella, arrived - so it actually does seem like a snap.

The Goebels used 257 photos throughout their nine months to assemble the video, and the mom-to-be wears the same shirt in every shot for comparison. As viewers see her belly grow, she marks days off on her calendar. And as her hairstyles and poses change with each picture, one thing stays consistent (besides that striped shirt): her beaming smile and the clear excitement for the new addition. At the end of the 54-second clip, viewers get to see the final result: the couple's newborn baby girl. Now if only there were technology to engineer a 54-second pregnancy...

The couple's commitment to a quality time lapse is nothing short of impressive, especially considering preparing for a new baby is not a chill, low-key time. And after what clearly took a lot of planning and work, Isabella will have a truly special digital memento of the months before she came into the world, like a pre-baby book for 2017.

[h/t Popsugar]

