Couple charged after Valentine's Day candle company fatal shooting in Nashville

Metro Nashville police were in Robertson County Thursday to arrest a second suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Valentine's Day at a local candle company.

Patrick G. Cathey, 31, was arrested in Coopertown on a charge of criminal homicide, officials said in a press release.

Investigators say Cathey and Nicole Tishma, 37, targeted 34-year-old Steven Yates in a drug-related robbery on Feb. 14. They said the couple met Yates in the parking lot of the candle company on Old Franklin Road, where he worked, before the shooting.

Cathey, they said, was the suspected shooter.

Tishma was arrested on Feb. 20 in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Police are holding her as a fugitive, the Thursday release noted.

She faces a pending criminal homicide charge in Nashville.

