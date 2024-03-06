Couple charged for their actions following a fatal crash in Saugerties: What we know

SAUGERTIES - An Ulster County woman has been charged with leaving the scene where she allegedly struck a pedestrian who later died of her injuries.

She and her husband are also facing several charges, including insurance fraud, related to their allegedly staging a crash to explain the damage to her vehicle.

The collision happened almost two months ago.

According to Saugerties police, a lengthy investigation has concluded Lacey Maxwell, 42, of Malden, was driving her 2021 Subaru south on Route 9W on Jan. 10 when she struck a 21-year-old woman who was walking on the shoulder of the highway, and then fled the scene.

The investigation also determined that on the following day, she and Ryan Maxwell, 43, also of Malden, staged an accident with the Subaru to account for the damage it sustained from striking the woman.

Lacey Maxwell is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, third-degree insurance fraud, staging a motor vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Ryan Maxwell is charged with third-degree insurance fraud, staging a motor vehicle accident and tampering with physical evidence.

They were arraigned before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds and released on their own recognizance, pending future court appearances. The names of their attornies were not immediately available.

Saugerties police said they were assisted by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, as well as state police troopers and other investigators, the Ulster County District Attorney's office, and the Saugerties and Malden West Camp fire departments.

Police said they also were assisted by the Saugerties community, who provided a tremendous number of leads and video footage that helped with the investigation.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Malden couple accused of staging crash after Saugerties hit-and-run