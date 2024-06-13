Couple charged after 7 dead dogs and cats found at Canton home; 16 alive but malnourished

CANTON ‒ Twenty-three dogs and cats were left home alone — possibly for three weeks — inside a southwest area house.

Authorities who went there on the afternoon of June 7 described a "deplorable" scene.

After examining some animals that were brought outside or to the window by one of the animal owners, police and representatives of the Stark County Humane Society searched the two-story house.

According to notes from a Canton officer, here's what they found on that day:

Animal feces and urine all over the inside of the house, along with hundreds of live flies and bugs.

Sixteen living but malnourished dogs and cats.

Three dead cats and four dead dogs, including three canines found in various stages of decomposition in a flooded basement.

The husband and wife who'd lived at the rental property told police they'd recently moved elsewehere because they were to be evicted from the Henry Avenue site. They added that they'd returned every day to feed the animals and to clean the house.

"I asked how this could be true since every animal is malnourished and the house is deplorable that no human or animal could live in it," the officer wrote. "They did not have an answer."

The officer said he spoke with four neighbors, who all said they had not seen anyone at the house in at least three weeks.

The husband and wife were both arrested.

Each was charged with seven felony counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals for the dead animals and 16 misdemeanor counts of the same crime for the living ones.

They appeared in Canton Municipal Court this week. They waived their rights to a preliminary hearing, so the charges against them will be sent directly to a grand jury to consider. The husband declined comment on behalf of him and his wife for this story.

Canton City Prosecutor Katie Erchick Gilbert said she's not sure why such cases have become more common. Two months ago, 109 animals, including 97 rabbits, were recovered from a city home.

"If you can't take care of your animals, there are places that can help," she said.

Erchick Gilbert said all 16 live animals from the Henry Avenue house were given by the owners to the Humane Society.

