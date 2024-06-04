Couple carjacked at East Memphis McDonald’s by 10 armed men, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man waiting in the drive-through line at an East Memphis McDonald’s says he was attacked and pulled out of his car by a group of armed carjackers Monday night.

Memphis Police say the carjacking happened around 11 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Quince at South Perkins.

The victim told police he and his girlfriend were sitting in line in his Infiniti when four men holding long guns walked up.

Serial robbers allegedly rob woman, baby in ice cream shop

One of the men pulled him out of the car, punched him in the face and searched his pocket for the car keys, he told police. The woman was also pulled out of the car, police said.

The suspects got in the Infiniti and fled westbound on Quince, followed by a dark sedan.

The man told police there were 10 suspects in total, all holding long guns.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.