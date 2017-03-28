Couple Arrested After Trying to Sell Baby on Craigslist for $3,000: Cops

A Tennessee couple was arrested last week after allegedly trying to sell their infant on Craigslist.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, told a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation official they wanted $3,000 for the baby after posting an ad last week.

An undercover TBI agent reportedly arranged to meet the couple Friday afternoon at a Dollar General store, where authorities say Cain and Greer were paid the asking price in cash before allegedly handing over the 5-month-old.

Cain and Greer were subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment.

According to the arrest warrant, the couple "did knowingly place the child in threat of serious danger, bodily injury or death by selling the child to an unknown person."

Both are being held at the Greene County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Greer is due in court April 7 and Cain’s date was set for the following day.

