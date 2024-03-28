Couple arrested for stealing Stanley cups from Cupertino Target: sheriff

(KRON) — A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday after they were accused of stealing Stanley cups from a Target in Cupertino, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said. The alleged theft happened in January after the limited-edition cups were delivered to Target.

The 40-ounce tumblers became a nationwide craze in January after Stanley partnered with Starbucks to produce them. In Cupertino, customers lined up early in the morning on Jan. 3 for a chance to buy one.

(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

At about 7:15 a.m., deputies received a report of a theft of one of the tumblers. Witnesses said a man and a woman in their mid-20s cut the line of customers, and Target refused to sell them a cup.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male suspect then jumped over the counter of Target’s Starbucks, knocked a barista out of the way, and grabbed a cup.

A customer blocked the store’s door to prevent him from leaving, per the sheriff’s office. The man tried to run past the customer but was tackled.

His girlfriend punched the customer and tried to take his Stanley cup, SCCSO said. The couple left before law enforcement could arrive.

The sheriff’s office was later able to identify the suspects as Kevin Torres-Cruz, 26, and Hazel Dominguez-Vera, 24. They were arrested on Tuesday, March 26 on robbery charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.