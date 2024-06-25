Couple arrested in robbery, shooting at Hickory apartment complex

A couple has been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting in southeast Hickory.

The incident occurred last Thursday at the Legends Apartments.

A viewer shared a video with Channel 9 after police said a man was shot outside of those apartments.

That man was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tony Kirkland and Samantha Vonon are believed to be the suspects involved in this incident.

However, details about what led up to the robbery are not being released.

