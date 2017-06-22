Couple Arrested After Mom Allegedly Breastfeeds Daughter While Drinking, Smoking at Bar

An Alabama couple has been arrested after the pair brought their infant daughter to an Indiana bar, where her mother allegedly breastfed her while drinking beer and offered to have sex with people who would buy her more alcohol, authorities said.

Shari Tremba, 42, and Michael Trosclair, 45, were in town for a work conference when they went to the Wild Beaver Saloon in Indianapolis last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by AL.com.

There, Tremba allegedly proceeded to drink beer and smoke cigarettes while breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She also allegedly offered sex to people she was trying to convince to get her a beer, a witness told cops.

Officers arrived about 12:40 a.m. to find Tremba standing outside of a roped-off area of the bar, holding a cup of beer and standing near a stroller holding her sleeping baby, the affidavit said.

Read: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Her Child in the Street Several Times While Drunk

Tremba allegedly drank beer as she spoke to the police, who said her “breath and person” smelled of alcohol, and that she had to be asked several times who she was and where she was from, AL.com reported.

She had been at the bar drinking since 10:30 p.m., and was eventually kicked out and told to stay outside the roped area, officials said.

Trosclair approached police as they spoke with Tremba and angrily said he would take everyone home by Uber, growing even more agitated when officers said they needed to have the infant examined by medics, authorities said.

“Mr. Trosclair became belligerent and started demanding to talk to a lawyer and telling us we weren't going to do anything,'' Det. Nicolle Flynn wrote in a police report. "It was at this time, due to Mr. Trosclair's behavior, I put him in cuffs for fear he may fight us with the baby right there."

Read: Boy, 13, Drove Drunk With Grandma - Also Drunk - in Back Seat: Cops

Trosclair allegedly did not understand why there was a problem, Flynn wrote, noting: “This goes to show Mr. Trosclair was too intoxicated to understand the situation his own child was in when the mother, Ms. Tremba, starts to breastfeed the child. It also shows a lack of care for the child and its welfare while in his and Ms. Tremba's care. Partying was more important than their child.”

Witnesses went on to say that at one point Tremba left the baby alone in her stroller outside to go back to the bar for a beer, while another bargoer said they saw the mother smoke, drink and breastfeed the child all at once, AL.com reported.

Trosclair and Tremba were charged with neglect of a dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent and with public intoxication. They have since been released from jail and are scheduled to appear in court on August 3. They have not yet entered pleas.

Medics examining the baby said she seemed lethargic, and she was taken to Riley Children's Hospital.

No signs of intoxication or other physical signs of abuse or neglect were noted, authorities said.

She was then taken into custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

Watch: Baby Survives After Car Flips Over While Mom Was Driving Drunk

Related Articles: