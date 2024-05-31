Couple arrested in Hilltop Drive knifepoint robbery

May 31—CUMBERLAND — A Ridgeley, West Virginia, man and a Cumberland woman were arrested Thursday evening after a Hilltop Drive resident was robbed of her purse by the suspects who brandished a knife during the incident, Cumberland Police said.

The female victim apparently was not injured in the 7:10 p.m. incident that occurred in the 900 block of Hilltop Drive.

Police recovered the purse in the vicinity of the incident where William O. Mosher II, 32, and Ashley Grove, 22, were taken into custody on first-degree assault, robbery and related crimes.

Mosher was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center and Grove was being held on $5,00 bond after appearing before a district court commissioner.