Couple arrested on family violence charges

Apr. 30—An Odessa couple was arrested on Friday night after each accused the other of domestic violence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers learned of an assault on North Tom Green Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday and met Sarah Porter, 32, and Kithorny Porter, 31, at Medical Center Hospital.

Kithorny Porter said that during an argument over his wife's infidelity, his wife punched and choked him while he was in bed. According to the report, Porter said his wife eventually lunged at him with a dagger, stabbing his arm while trying to stab his neck. He also said she bit his forearm while he was trying to protect himself.

Officers found a fresh bite mark on the man's arm and a small laceration on a wrist, the report stated.

Sarah Porter told officers her husband grabbed her by the throat and choked her during an argument, but she denied stabbing him, the report stated.

Officers found a dagger in the house, according to the report.

The report stated officers were unable to determine the main aggressor so they arrested both.

Sarah Porter was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Kithorny Porter was arrested on suspicion of assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

She was released Monday after posting a $25,000 surety bond. He remained in custody Tuesday on a $20,000 surety bond.