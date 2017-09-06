This Couple's Planet Fitness Wedding Photos Will Live Forever As Their Fitspo

From Delish

Because so many people HATE going to the gym, it's hard to believe anyone would want to spend more time there - particularly on one of the most special days of their lives. But when Joseph Keith III (Joe) and Stephanie Hughes got married on Sunday, Sept. 3, they held their ceremony where their love began: at Planet Fitness in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The couple met at the gym when Joe asked Stephanie if she was done using a piece of equipment, according to their wedding website. (The newlyweds couldn't be reached for comment - #honeymooning!)

They were immediately attracted to each other and exchanged phone numbers. Many of their date nights were held at the gym - the duo even said their first "I love you"s in the Planet Fitness parking lot.

In July 2016, several months after their now one-year-old daughter, Blakely Ella, was born, Joe proposed to Stephanie by putting Blakely in a bib reading, "Will you marry Daddy?"