Couple's dream wedding at Costco is one we can aspire to

Ah, Costco: Where you can buy your wedding cake, and eat it there too.

As Sue Berkeley and Eli Bob from Sydney, Australia, did, when they got married in the Casula store in front of 90 of their friends and family on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Wedding guest shares photo of five other people wearing same dress

While it might not be the most romantic of locations, the couple said they spend a lot of time in the aisles of the bulk buy supermarket, and so the choice to have it there came naturally.

"I get to spend another day at Costco, that I love," Berkeley told A Current Affair. "Where else can I get married to the one I love, in a place that I love, surrounded by the people I love."

And so Berkeley walked down the aisle, past the tyre department, to exchange their vows in the food court.

We haven't even got to the best part of the whole affair, and that's the food: It cost the couple under A$10 a head to feed the wedding, which consists of the admittedly droolworthy Costco food court staples like pizza, hot dogs and pies.

Oh, and unlimited fountain soda, of course.

While the couple aren't the first to marry in a Costco, they're certainly the first in Australia to do so.

If you are looking to have your next wedding in one, the offer of a Costco wedding is for "special guests" only, sadly for the rest of us mere mortals hoping for an all-you-can-eat feast at the supermarket... oh and true love, of course.